Rain, snowfall over hills predicted in KP from 28 to 30

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Friday predicted rain with snowfall over the hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from January 28 to 30 due to which a cold wave would grip most parts of the province.

It predicted moderate to isolated heavy snowfall over the hills in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangal, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur and Swabi districts.

Light rain with light to moderate snowfall over the hills is expected in Mardan Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan districts from Sunday and Monday.

Moderate to heavy snowfall would disrupt and cause the closure of roads in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Khyber, Kurram districts during the period, it warned.

It further said that rain could trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

Meanwhile, PDMA directed all district administrations to take precautionary measures in order to avoid human losses or damages to property.