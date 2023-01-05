UrduPoint.com

Rain-snowfall Over The Hills Expected In Western And Upper Parts During The Weekend

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023

A westerly wave entering north Balochistan on Friday night will bring light to moderate rain in western and upper parts of the country during the weekend, according to the advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

The met office informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter north Balochistan on Friday (evening or night) and likely to grip upper parts on weekend.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman and Pishin on January 07-08.

Moderate rain with snowfall over the hills is also expected in Murree, Galiyat, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from January 07-09.

Light rain is also expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan and Kohat during the weekend.

About the possible impacts, the met office revealed that rain will be beneficial for the standing crops especially in Barani areas.

Foggy conditions are likely to reduce during the forecast period while day temperatures are likely to fall (05-07) degree celsius during the wet spell.

Snowfall may disrupt normal vehicular traffic in mountainous/hilly areas Possibility of landslides in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan can't be ruled out due to which blockage of roads may occurduring the forecast periodAll concerned authorities are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

