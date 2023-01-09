Rain, snowfall predicted from Jan 11 to 13

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Monday predicted a three-day spell of rain and snow starting from Wednesday to Friday in different areas of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Monday predicted a three-day spell of rain and snow starting from Wednesday to Friday in different areas of Punjab.

According to spokesperson for PDMA, western winds will affect the areas of North Balochistan on January 10 and these winds will affect the upper regions of the country on January 11. During January 11 to 13, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in Murree, during this time heavy snowfall in Murree is likely to block the roads and disrupt the movement of vehicles, he added.

Temperatures are likely to drop significantly during and after rains, passengers should be cautious to avoid any unpleasant situation and call PDMA helpline 1129 in case of emergency, he informed.

Moreover, there is a possibility of rain in Islamabad, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah during January 11 to 13.

According to the Meteorological department, light to moderate rain is also expected in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara and Dera Ghazi on January 11 and 12. Light rain may occur in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal and Pakpattan.