Rain, snowfall standstills life in upper Astore

The upper parts of district Astore in Gilgit Baltistan have once again received rain and snowfall making life difficult as dwellers confined to their homes and having little access to other areas

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The upper parts of district Astore in Gilgit Baltistan have once again received rain and snowfall making life difficult as dwellers confined to their homes and having little access to other areas.

According to correspondent, the upper parts of Astore including Qamari, Minimarg, Chillam, Daas, Khurram, Mir Malak and Pershing have been witnessing intermittent rains and snowfall where the temperature has dropped to -8degree Celsius.

People living in these upper areas have been confined to their homes due to severe cold and closure of roads.

The Met office has predicted further snowfall and rains for around 12 hours in these areas. The continued snowfall has caused closure of main Deosaai and Barzbal roads disconnecting these areas from rest of the country.

Owing to possibility of price-hike of daily essential items, the Deputy Commissioner Astore has strictly warned the shopkeepers to avoid cashing the situation otherwise stern action would be taken against them.