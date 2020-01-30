Rain spell in Feb to be positive impact on crops area

Coming rain spell in early February would have a positive impact on the area of crops specially on wheat crop and would also reduced the level of drought,said Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Zaheer Babar on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Coming rain spell in early February would have a positive impact on the area of crops specially on wheat crop and would also reduced the level of drought,said Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Zaheer Babar on Thursday.

He further informed the soil moisture would also reduced and coming rainfall would fulfill the lower level of water in Punjab ,KhyberPakhtunkhwa, and Baluchistan.

Till the time of cutting of wheat crop near to May coming rainfall would have a positive impact on agriculture sector,he added.

He said in summers the shortage of water levels in dams would be reduced and comparatively previous years rainfall occurred this year above to normal rains.