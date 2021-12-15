UrduPoint.com

Rain Spell Likely To Start From 25 Dec: Met Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:07 PM

Rain spell likely to start from 25 Dec: Met Director

Meteorological Department Director Sardar Sarfraz on Wednesday said a rainy spell will be expected from 25 December in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Meteorological Department Director Sardar Sarfraz on Wednesday said a rainy spell will be expected from 25 December in most parts of the country.

Talking to a private news channel he said, due to westerly wave upper parts of the country including Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining areas received rain and snow that also increased icy-cold waves.

Met Director said that smoggy situation was likely to prevail on and off in plain areas of Punjab, adding this situation would be culminated after the rainy spell.

The temperature would further drop in northern areas while in Lahore, it was recorded 6�C and maximum was 22�C and Karachi would also observe cold weather in next few days.

