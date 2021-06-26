UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Spell Likely To Start From Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:49 PM

Rain spell likely to start from Sunday

A rain spell is likely to occur from Sunday (Tomorrow) to provide solace from scorching heat to the people of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, said Spokesman MET office Dr Zaheer Babar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A rain spell is likely to occur from Sunday (Tomorrow) to provide solace from scorching heat to the people of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, said Spokesman MET office Dr Zaheer Babar.

Talking to APP, he said it would also be occurred in different areas including Kahmir,Gilgit,Astore,Murree,Attock,Chakwal,Jhelum,Gujranwala,Gujrat,Hafizabad ,Badin,Narowal,Sialkot Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu Dera Ismail Khan.

He informed that prevailing very hot weather conditions would likely to subside during the wet spell and wind thunderstorm with heavy falls at times may generate urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore.

Met office informed that moist current from the Arabian sea would likely to penetrate in Eastern parts of the country.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Murree Gujrat Kohat Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Narowal Badin Attock May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Springbok Kolbe relishing 'unbelievable' van der M ..

3 minutes ago

Pak wants stable govt in Afghanistan: Fawad

3 minutes ago

Ukraine army says soldier killed in separatist she ..

3 minutes ago

No need to keep Pakistan in FATF's grey list:Shah ..

6 minutes ago

27 corona patients under treatment in KTH

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 21,665 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.