Rain spell likely to start from Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A rain spell is likely to occur from Sunday (Tomorrow) to provide solace from scorching heat to the people of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, said Spokesman MET office Dr Zaheer Babar.

Talking to APP, he said it would also be occurred in different areas including Kahmir,Gilgit,Astore,Murree,Attock,Chakwal,Jhelum,Gujranwala,Gujrat,Hafizabad ,Badin,Narowal,Sialkot Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu Dera Ismail Khan.

He informed that prevailing very hot weather conditions would likely to subside during the wet spell and wind thunderstorm with heavy falls at times may generate urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore.

Met office informed that moist current from the Arabian sea would likely to penetrate in Eastern parts of the country.