Rain-thundershower expected in different parts of country

Rain-thundershower with windstorm is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G. Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during the next twelve hours

Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.The rain may also occur at isolated places in Peshawar, D.I. Khan, Malakand, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Zhob and Kalat divisions.

However, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.