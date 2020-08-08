UrduPoint.com
Rain, Thundershower Expected In Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

Rain, thundershower expected in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab

Rain/wind-thundershowers expected are in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan in next 24 hours while thundershowers are also likely to occur in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Rain/wind-thundershowers expected are in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan in next 24 hours while thundershowers are also likely to occur in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in local nullahs of Balochistan on Friday and Saturday as heavy falls are also expected in central and lower Balochistan, Met office reported.

A strong monsoon low pressure area is present over Sindh and Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country.

During last 24 hour, rain/wind-thundershowers occurred in Sindh including Karachi, Kashmir and few districts of upper and southern Punjab. Hot and very humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Sindh: Karachi (Faisal Base 109mm, Masroor Base 97mm, Saddar, Surjani Town , Old AP 86mm, University Road 82mm, Landhi 81mm, Met Complex, Nazimabad 73mm, Kemari 69mm, Model Observatory 56mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 52mm, North Karachi 36mm, Jinnah Terminal 26mm), Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad 45mm, Sakrand 42mm, Badin 36mm, Rohri 28mm, Hyderabad 27mm, Tando Jam 26mm, Padidan 21mm, Sukkur 24mm, Thatta 15mm, Jaccobabad, Chhor 07mm, Dadu, Larkana 06mm, Mohenjo-Daro 02mm, Mithi 01mm, Punjab: R.Y.Khan 20mm, Khanpur 11mm, Murree 02mm, Jhelum 01mm, Balochistan: Khuzdar 17mm, Zhob, Ormara, Lasbella 06mm, Panjgur 04mm and Kashmir: Rawalakot 07mm.

Highest temperature recorded on Friday was Nokkundi, Chillas 45C and Sibbi 44C.

