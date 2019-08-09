Rain, thundershower likely in Karachi on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast rain or thundershower in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 30 to 32 degrees centigrade with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Widespread rain/wind-thundershowers with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi division over the next 24 hours.

Rain or wind-thunderstorms may also occur at scattered places in Larkana and Sukkur divisions.