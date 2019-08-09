UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain, Thundershower Likely In Karachi On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:13 PM

Rain, thundershower likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast rain or thundershower in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast rain or thundershower in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 30 to 32 degrees centigrade with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Widespread rain/wind-thundershowers with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi division over the next 24 hours.

Rain or wind-thunderstorms may also occur at scattered places in Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

Related Topics

Karachi Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Thatta May

Recent Stories

Sapphire Introduces Reusable Canvas Bags Made From ..

8 minutes ago

Indain authorities continuous to arrest Hurriyat a ..

3 minutes ago

An absconder among 20 suspects arrested in Karachi ..

11 minutes ago

US Special Envoy Khalilzad Says Norway Can Play Ro ..

11 minutes ago

Apple Says Tried to Help Kaspersky Lab to Align Pa ..

11 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Police Detain Some 40 Protesters at Rally H ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.