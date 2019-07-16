Rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls expected at scattered places 16 July 2019

Rain-thundershower/windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Rain-thundershower/windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-thundershower/ windstorm is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, Multan and Sahiwal divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Zhob and D.G.Khan divisions during past 24 hours. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Lahore (AP 143, City 142), Hafizabad 77, Kasur 60, M.B.Din 24, Attock 22, T.T.Singh, Chakwal 16, Gujranwala 11, Islamabad (AP 09, Bokra 02), Sialkot, Mangla 08, Murree 07, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 05, D.G.Khan 03, Jhang, Faisalabad 02, Jhelum 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 44, Cherat 14, Malamjabba 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 36, AP 11), Rawalakot 18, Garidupatta 02 and Balochistan: Barkhan 01 during last 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Nokkundi 46C, Dalbandin 45C and Sibbi 44C.

According to synoptic situation "Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its trough is extending Northeastwards. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country".