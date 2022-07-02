UrduPoint.com

Rain-thunderstorm Expected At Scattered Places Of KP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Rain-thunderstorm expected at scattered places of KP

The meteorological department on Saturday predicted rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Lower Dir, Mohmand and Bajaur tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The meteorological department on Saturday predicted rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Lower Dir, Mohmand and Bajaur tribal district.

Rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is also expected at isolated to scattered places in Upper Dir, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

The weather would remain partly cloudy in remaining parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank

Recent Stories

CPO inspects security arrangements amid by-electio ..

CPO inspects security arrangements amid by-elections in Kahuta

40 seconds ago
 Lahore division U13 hockey league from July 5

Lahore division U13 hockey league from July 5

42 seconds ago
 SED achieves 111% tax targets for FY 2021-22: Sin ..

SED achieves 111% tax targets for FY 2021-22: Sindh Minister

44 seconds ago
 CM approves cleanliness plan for Eid days

CM approves cleanliness plan for Eid days

47 seconds ago
 Chief Election Commissioner reviews security arran ..

Chief Election Commissioner reviews security arrangement for by-elections in Pun ..

5 minutes ago
 Provide wagons for bringing coal from Afghanistan: ..

Provide wagons for bringing coal from Afghanistan: minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.