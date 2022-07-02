Rain-thunderstorm expected at scattered places of KP

The meteorological department on Saturday predicted rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Lower Dir, Mohmand and Bajaur tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The meteorological department on Saturday predicted rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Lower Dir, Mohmand and Bajaur tribal district.

Rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is also expected at isolated to scattered places in Upper Dir, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

The weather would remain partly cloudy in remaining parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.