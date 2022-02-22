UrduPoint.com

Rain-thunderstorm Expected At Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain-thunderstorm/dust raising/gusty winds with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. However, heavy falls are likely at few places in North East Punjab and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and may persist till Thursday.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rain with snow over the hills occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Quetta, Zhob and Attock.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 10 mm, Malam Jabba 08, Pattan 06, Cherat 04, Balakot 03, Saidu Sharif and Banu 02 Peshawar 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad city 01, Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli) 03, Zhob 09 Punjab: Attock 01 mm.

The snowfall recorded was at Malam Jabba 04 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -09 C, Astore -07, Kalam -05, Gupis -04, Bagrote, Dir, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Skardu -02 and Hunza -01 C.

