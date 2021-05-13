Rain, thunderstorm expected in city on May 15

Pakistan Meteorological Department and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued weather advisory for rain, wind/dust thunderstorm in different districts of Sindh including Hyderabad on May 15 and 16

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued weather advisory for rain, wind/dust thunderstorm in different districts of Sindh including Hyderabad on May 15 and 16.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Larkana and Jacobabad, they were informed that present westerly weather system is likely to persist for next 4 to 5 days. Under the influence of this weather system rain, wind/dust thunderstorm is expected in above mentioned districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Farmers are also advised to to take precautionary measures the forecast period.