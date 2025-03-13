Rain, Thunderstorm Expected In Parts Of Country On Friday
March 13, 2025
Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at various parts of the country on Friday, with snowfall likely over high mountains, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)
A weather system will bring rainfall to northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Light rain-wind/thunderstorms may also occur in southern Punjab and upper Sindh during the evening or night, while other areas of the country will experience partly cloudy and dry conditions.
In the Federal capital, Islamabad, cloudy weather with a 40% probability of rain and thunderstorms is expected.
Rain-wind thunderstorms, with snowfall over high mountains, are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, and Waziristan, among other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In Punjab, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and surrounding areas. Murree and Galliyat will experience cloudy weather with rain. Southern Punjab, including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalpur, may witness gusty winds with light rain.
Sindh will experience dry weather in most districts. However, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, and Sukkur may receive gusty winds and light rain during the evening or night.
In Balochistan, while most districts will remain dry, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Loralai, and Kalat may experience rain-wind-thunderstorms.
Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will see cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorms and snowfall over hills, with moderate to heavy snowfall at some locations.
During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy and dry weather dominated most parts of the country.
However, rain-wind/thunderstorms were recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Punjab.
The rainfall recorded includes Skardu 13mm, Hunza 3mm, Astore 1mm, Muzaffarabad (City 15mm, Airport 11mm), Garhi Dupatta 13mm, Pattan 4mm, Mir Khani 3mm, Balakot 2mm, and Murree 10mm.
The PMD advises citizens, particularly in mountainous regions, to remain cautious due to possible heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions.
