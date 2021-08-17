UrduPoint.com

Rain, Thunderstorm Expected In Upper, Central Parts Of KP From Aug 19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:38 PM

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday predicted rain, wind and thunderstorm in upper and central parts of the province from August 19 to 21

According to PDMA, rain wind and thunderstorm is expected in Kohistan, Shangla, Manshera, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshea, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, Bannu and D I Khan.

Heavy aim may generate flash floods in local nullahs in Shangal, Buner, Battagram, Manshera, Abbottabad, Swat and Kohistan.

Public has been advised to take needed precautionary measures during the period to avoid losses.

Authorities are also been directed to inform tourists about the changing weather conditions, make necessary arrangements to help out people during emergencies and to remain vigilant to restore road links severed due to flooding.

