Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast For City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:13 PM

Rain, thunderstorm forecast for city Lahore

The rain with thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The rain with thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a deep westerly wave is present over western parts of the country which is likely to affect most parts of the country from Friday and may persist in upper parts till Saturday.

According to the Meteorological department, cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province while rain-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Sargodha, Jhang, T T Singh, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and DG Khan. Fog is likely to prevail in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan during night hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 23 degrees celsius and 11 degreescelsius on Thursday.

More Stories From Weather

