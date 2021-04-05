UrduPoint.com
Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast For KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Met Office on Monday forecast overall cloudy weather across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a few hailstorm is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Bajaur, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts, at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, Tank and DI Khan districts during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

Weather remained partly cloudy in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours, however rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kohat divisions.

The rainfall was recorded as Kalam 10mm, Pattan 5, 3 each in Dir, Darosh and Balakot while 2 mm each in Chitral, Malamjabba and Kakul.

In the meanwhile the minimum temperature remained as Peshawar 15C, Chitral 8, Parachinar 6, Kalam 1, Malamjabb 2, Bannu 11 and DI Khan 18.

