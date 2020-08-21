UrduPoint.com
Rain Thunderstorm Forecast In City Lahore

Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:12 PM

Rain thunderstorm forecast in city Lahore

The rain with thunderstorm is expected in some parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The rain with thunderstorm is expected in some parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in lower parts of the country. Weak westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological department, partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawlanagar, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Faisalabad and Sahiwal.

Meanwhile rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Jhang, Narowal and Potohar region.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts, including Okara 45mm, Gujrat 26mm, Gujranwala 15mm, Sialkot (Airport 12mm, City 5mm), Jhelum 4mm, Mandi Bahauddin 3mm, Hafizabad. Lahore (Airport) 2mm, Islamabad (Airport), Faisalabad 1mm.

The maximum and minimum temperature were recorded in the city as 29 degrees celsius and 24 degreescelsius, respectively, on Friday.

