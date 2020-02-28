UrduPoint.com
Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast In KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:57 PM

Rain, thunderstorm forecast in KP

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday forecast rain with wind, thunderstorm with a few heavy falls and hailstorm is expected at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday forecast rain with wind, thunderstorm with a few heavy falls and hailstorm is expected at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The areas with chances of rain and thunderstorm included Peshawar, Khyber, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur and Chitral districts, while isolated places in Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.I. Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts.

Snowfall may also be expected over the mountainous areas of Chitral, Upper Swat, Upper Dir, Shangla, Mansehra and Kurram districts.

During last 24 hours, rain with wind and thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in the region.

Rain recorded at Asbanr (Lower Dir) & Kakul (each) 25mm, Parachinar, Swabi & Balakot 18mm, Pattan 17mm, Kalam & Bannu 16mm, Dir & Timergara 15mm, Besham 12mm, Cherat & Malamjaba 11mm, Bunner & Saidu Sharif 10mm, Dargai 09mm, Peshawar & Takht Bhai 08mm, Charsadda & Mohmand Dam 06mm, Shabqadar 05mm, Mirkhani 03mm and Drosh 02mm.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was-02�C in Kalam.

