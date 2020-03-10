UrduPoint.com
Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast In KP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:18 PM

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places of the province during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places of the province during next 24 hours.

The areas to witness these weather conditions included Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Malakand, Bunner, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Torghar, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Karak, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, South & North Waziristan and Tank districts.

Snowfall may also be expected at higher mountains in Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Kurram districts.

During last 24 hours the weather mainly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the region. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at a few places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, D.I. Khan, South & North Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Orakzai, Hangu and Kurram districts.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -07�C in Kalam.

