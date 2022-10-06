Rain-thunderstorm lashes parts of country, indicates changing weather

Rain-thunderstorm lashed different parts of the country on Thursday indicating the signs of weather transition from Summer season to Winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Rain-thunderstorm lashed different parts of the country on Thursday indicating the signs of weather transition from Summer season to Winter.

The rain of light to moderate intensity started around 5:00 pm in the Federal capital, decreasing the temperatures and turning the weather a little cold. Hailstorm also occurred in a few parts of the country along with the rain-thunderstorm as per weather experts forecast.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 30mm, Dir (Upper), Malamjabba 12, Peshawar (City)09, Bacha Khan (Airport) 08, Balakot 05, Kalam 04, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 16, Golra 03), Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 07, Airport 05) and Garhi Dupatta 03mm.

For Friday, the Met Office has forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dadu 40 C, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tando Jam, Turbat and Sibbi 39 C.