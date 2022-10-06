UrduPoint.com

Rain-thunderstorm Lashes Parts Of Country, Indicates Changing Weather

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Rain-thunderstorm lashes parts of country, indicates changing weather

Rain-thunderstorm lashed different parts of the country on Thursday indicating the signs of weather transition from Summer season to Winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Rain-thunderstorm lashed different parts of the country on Thursday indicating the signs of weather transition from Summer season to Winter.

The rain of light to moderate intensity started around 5:00 pm in the Federal capital, decreasing the temperatures and turning the weather a little cold. Hailstorm also occurred in a few parts of the country along with the rain-thunderstorm as per weather experts forecast.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 30mm, Dir (Upper), Malamjabba 12, Peshawar (City)09, Bacha Khan (Airport) 08, Balakot 05, Kalam 04, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 16, Golra 03), Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 07, Airport 05) and Garhi Dupatta 03mm.

For Friday, the Met Office has forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dadu 40 C, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tando Jam, Turbat and Sibbi 39 C.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Saidpur Rahim Yar Khan Turbat Bahawalpur Dadu Dir Muzaffarabad Balakot Garhi Dupatta Tando Jam From Airport

Recent Stories

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA

1 minute ago
 Tangi Left Irrigation Canal fully operational: Irr ..

Tangi Left Irrigation Canal fully operational: Irrigation Dept

1 minute ago
 Liver cancer cases, deaths estimated to rise by ov ..

Liver cancer cases, deaths estimated to rise by over 55% by 2040

1 minute ago
 Saudi Aramco's Oil Prices Lowered for Europe, Rais ..

Saudi Aramco's Oil Prices Lowered for Europe, Raised for US Day After OPEC+ Cut ..

1 minute ago
 Samanabad Sports Complex reopened after two years ..

Samanabad Sports Complex reopened after two years closure

20 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.