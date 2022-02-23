UrduPoint.com

Rain-thunderstorm Likely At Certain Areas, Snowfall Over Hills: Met

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 12:36 PM

The regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast rain-thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills in certain areas of the province during the next 24 hours

According to the morning report of the meteorological center issued here on Wednesday rain-thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

While in other parts, cloudy weather is expected in the province.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorms and snow over the hills occurred in most parts of the province.

It added that rain recorded in Malamjabba 18 mm, Balakot 11 mm, Khyber Landikotal 11 mm and Tirah 08 mm, Saidu Sharif 10 mm, Parachinar, Bunner and Timargara 08 mm each, Lower Dir Asbanr 07 mm, Pattan 06 mm, Bannu 05 mm, Cherat 04 mm, Bajaur 03 mm, Peshawar, Dir, Takht Bhai and Kakul 02 mm each, Risalpur 01 mm.

Snow recorded 09 inches at Malamjabba during the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday lowest minimum temperature- 04C was recorded at Kalam and Parachinar each.

