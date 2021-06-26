Rain, thunderstorm likely at isolated places in KP,GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas in next 24 hours however, rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are also penetrating central parts of the Country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country, whereas very hot in plain areas.

Rainfall recorded during this time span remained Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 34mm, Shamsabad 12mm), Islamabad (Zero Point 29mm, Saidpur 20mm, Bokra, Airport 09mm, Golra 07mm), Sialkot (Airport 22mm, City 14mm), Narowal 18mm, Gujrat, Joharabad 14mm, Murree 13mm, Sahiwal, Sargodha 08mm, Noorpurthal 05mm, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangla 04mm, Hafizabad, Kasur 03mm, Attock, Okara 02mm, Lahore (City, Airport 02mm), Chakwal 01mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Air) Port 27mm, City 23mm), Garhi Dupatta 20mm, Rawalakot 19mm, Kotli 05mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 16mm, Kakul 05mm, Saidu Sharif 04mm, Pattan, Lower Dir 02mm and Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 02mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Saturday remained Sibbi 46C, Dadu 44C, Shaheed Benazirabad and Turbat 43 C.