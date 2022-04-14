UrduPoint.com

Rain-thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Places In Upper KP, Kashmir, GB

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 10:46 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country, with light rain-wind/thunderstorm at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevailed over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was also affecting the upper parts of the country.

Duirng the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 14 mm, Buner 08, Dir, Drosh 07, Malam Jabba, Balakot 06, Kakul 05, Chitral 04, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 11, Muzaffarabad (City 08, Airport 05), Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji 12, Bagrote, Skardu. Gilgit-03, Chilas 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 46 C, Shaheed Benazirabad 45, Turbat 44C.

