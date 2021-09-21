Rain-thunderstorm likely in certain parts of KP: Met

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast partly cloudy and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with strong gusty winds are expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Dir Upper, and Dir Lower, Swat, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak Orakzai, and Kurram districts, says morning report of the regional meteorological center issued here on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at a few places during the period which may trigger land sliding in the hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the province. However, rain-thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, and Hazara divisions.

Rain recorded in Buner 29 mm, Cherat 27mm, Kakul 17mm, Balakot 10mm, Malamjaba 09mm, Timergara and Saidu Sharif 04 mm each, Pattan 03 mm, Dir, Mirkhani and Kalam 01 mm each, Peshawar city and Drosh (each) Trace.