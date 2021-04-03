UrduPoint.com
Rain-thunderstorm Likely In KP, GB, Kashmir: PMD

Sat 03rd April 2021 | 08:33 PM

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding hilly areas in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to continue in other parts of the country

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A westerly wave is likely to approach western and upper parts of the country from Sunday and may persist in upper parts till Thursday, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in districts of Sindh, Southern Punjab and central/south Balochistan.

The highest temperature recorded on Saturday remained Karachi, Dadu, Mithi 44 C, Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Lasbella and Turbat 43.

