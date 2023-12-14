Rain-thunderstorm likely in upper KP, GB, Northwest

Cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and northwestern districts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and northwestern districts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Snowfall over the hills is also expected in the said areas during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was likely to affect western parts of Balochistan.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while partly cloudy in upper areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -11C, Skardu -07, Kalam -06, Gilgit, Srinagar -05, Gupis -04, Kalat, Rawalakot, Dir and Astore -03C.