Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted At Isolated Places In KP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:46 PM

Rain, thunderstorm predicted at isolated places in KP

The meteorological department Saturday predicted rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Orakzai, Hangu and Kurram districts during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 :The meteorological department Saturday predicted rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Orakzai, Hangu and Kurram districts during next 24 hours.

Rain and thunderstorm is also expected in Shangla, Chitral, Swat, Malakand, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Bunner, Bajaur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohistan.

Partly cloudy weather is predicted in most part of Gilgit Baltistan region while rain and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places.

