Rain-thunderstorm predicted for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast cloudy weather condition with chances of rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 2 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm predicted in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mardan, Mohmand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, D.

I Khan and Tank districts.

Similarly, cloudy weather and rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mardan, Mohmand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, D.I Khan and Tank districts for next 48 hours.