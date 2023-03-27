UrduPoint.com

Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted In KP From March 28 To 31

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP from March 28 to 31

The Met Office on Monday forecast widespread rain, winds and thunderstorms with snowfall over the high mountain for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 28 to 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Monday forecast widespread rain, winds and thunderstorms with snowfall over the high mountain for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 28 to 31.

It said that isolated heavy falls and a few hail storm is expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Mawat, Tank, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan districts during the period.

It warned that strong wind and hailstorm could cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops in the province, while heavy rains could cause flash flood in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajaur and Urban flooding in Peshawar.

Landslides could also occur in some vulnerable parts in hilly areas during the forecast period and day temperature would fall significantly during the spell.

Meanwhile, the PDMA issued an alert to all district governments to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life, damages to infrastructure, crops and animals.

The authority also asked the concerned departments to ensure availability of emergency services, staff, machinery and other resources, remain vigilant in restoring road links in case of landslides, keep monitoring of local Nullahs besides activating emergency helpline No 1700 to respond to any emergency timely.

Related Topics

Storm Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Flood Swat Road Alert Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Hail Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner March All From Rains

Recent Stories

Immense opportunities for investors in diverse sec ..

Immense opportunities for investors in diverse sectors of Pakistan: Prime Minist ..

9 minutes ago
 European Council President Stresses Importance of ..

European Council President Stresses Importance of Launching EU Civilian Mission ..

9 minutes ago
 Hungarian Parliament Votes for Ratification of Fin ..

Hungarian Parliament Votes for Ratification of Finland's Accession to NATO

9 minutes ago
 Crypto Exchange Binance Sued by US Commodities Reg ..

Crypto Exchange Binance Sued by US Commodities Regulator, Citing Multiple Violat ..

11 minutes ago
 Canada Invests $26.2Mln to Advance Country's Semic ..

Canada Invests $26.2Mln to Advance Country's Semiconductors Industry - Innovatio ..

11 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants time for pro ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants time for providing details of FIRs filed a ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.