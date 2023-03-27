Rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP from March 28 to 31

The Met Office on Monday forecast widespread rain, winds and thunderstorms with snowfall over the high mountain for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 28 to 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Monday forecast widespread rain, winds and thunderstorms with snowfall over the high mountain for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 28 to 31.

It said that isolated heavy falls and a few hail storm is expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Mawat, Tank, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan districts during the period.

It warned that strong wind and hailstorm could cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops in the province, while heavy rains could cause flash flood in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajaur and Urban flooding in Peshawar.

Landslides could also occur in some vulnerable parts in hilly areas during the forecast period and day temperature would fall significantly during the spell.

Meanwhile, the PDMA issued an alert to all district governments to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life, damages to infrastructure, crops and animals.

The authority also asked the concerned departments to ensure availability of emergency services, staff, machinery and other resources, remain vigilant in restoring road links in case of landslides, keep monitoring of local Nullahs besides activating emergency helpline No 1700 to respond to any emergency timely.