Rain, thunderstorm, winds forecast for upper parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Met office Thursday forecast, upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was likely to receive rains, thunderstorms and winds from Thursday night to Sunday with subsiding the prevailing hot weather conditions in the province.

It said that moist currents from Arabia Sea are penetrating the central and upper parts of the country and likely to continue during the next two to three days.

He warned of damaging effects due to wind-storms during the forecast period.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised all district administrations to take precautionary measures to minimize human losses and any damage to the property.

It also directed the concerned department to remain vigilant in restoring road links and providing emergency services to tourists and locals.