Rain, thunderstorm with cloudy weather likely to prevail at scattered places: MET Office

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain and thunderstorm (snowfall) with cloudy weather conditions at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain and thunderstorm (snowfall) with cloudy weather conditions at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Dense fog was likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours, a MET office reported.

Dense fog prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh, while some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours.

Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas.

However, rain and thunderstorm occurred at few places in Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Turbut, Dir, Mirkhani, Chitral and Drosh.

Last 24 Hours Rainfall (mm): Balochistan: Jiwani 15, Pasni 03, Ormara 02, Turbut 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir, Mirkhani 06, kalam, Chitral and Drosh 02. Snowfall (Inch): Kalam 01.

Today's Recorded Lowest Minimum temperatures (�C) recorded in Skardu -10�C, Gupis -08�C, Bagrote, Astore, Parachinar -05�C, Malamjabba and Kalam -04�C.