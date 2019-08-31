UrduPoint.com
Rain-thunderstorm With Gusty Winds Forecast For Parts KP

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 02:38 PM

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds forecast for parts KP

The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts of in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts of in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Torghar, Kohistan, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 24 hours.

Similarly, the Met Office also forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the province.

However rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Torghar, Kohistan, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts for next 48 hours.

