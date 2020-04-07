UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain-thunderstorm With Gusty Winds Predicted For KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:43 PM

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds predicted for KP

The Provincial Met Office Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected at a few places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kurram, Orakzai, Karak, Hangu and Kohat districts.

Similarly, partly cloudy weather predicted for most parts of the province for next 48 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla

More Stories From Weather

