Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected at a few places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kurram, Orakzai, Karak, Hangu and Kohat districts.

Similarly, partly cloudy weather predicted for most parts of the province for next 48 hours.