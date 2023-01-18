Rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills likely at various parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and north Punjab during the next 24 hours, as per forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Rain/snow over hills is expected at scattered places in Balochistan, while heavy rain may occur at few places in southern areas during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting Balochistan and likely to persist till January 19.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain/snow over hills occurred at scattered places in Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 10 mm, Sheikh Manda 09) and Kalat 07mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the Kalam, Leh -16, Astore, Skardu -12, Gupis -10, Bagrote, Hunza -08, Malam Jabba -07, Parachinar, Dir, Rawalakot -06, Gilgit, Kalat -05, Saidu Sharif and Quetta -04�C.