Rain-thunderstorms And Hailstorms Expected In Northern Regions; Heatwave To Persist In Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 10:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a mixed weather forecast for Friday, predicting rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in the northern regions, while southern Pakistan will remain under the grip of a severe heatwave.
According to the forecast, rain accompanied by windstorms and thunderstorms is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with heavy rain and hailstorm likely at isolated locations.
Islamabad is expected to experience cloudy weather with rain, thunderstorms, windstorms, and a chance of heavy rainfall and hailstorm in surrounding areas.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will remain hot and dry during the daytime, but rain-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is likely in areas including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Bannu, Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan.
Heavy rainfall and hail are also forecasted for Chitral, Swat, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.
Punjab will see partly cloudy and hot weather in most areas, with potential rain and thunderstorms in Murree, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Lahore, Faisalabad, and other northern and central districts.
Isolated gusty winds and thunderstorms are also expected in southern Punjab.
A heatwave warning remains in effect for Sindh, where temperatures soared up to 49 C in Shaheed Benazirabad. Other cities like Mohenjodaro, Dadu, and Larkana also recorded extreme temperatures of 47-46C.
In Balochistan, the weather will mostly remain hot and dry, with chances of rain-thunderstorm and hailstorm in Zhob, Musa Khel, and Barkhan.
Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are forecasted to witness cloudy skies with rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail at isolated locations.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry conditions prevailed across most regions, with very hot weather in the south.
However, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, and Kashmir experienced rain and thunderstorms, along with hail at some places.
Significant rainfall included 21 mm in Balakot, 16 mm in Garhi Dupatta, and 14 mm in Murree.
The public is advised to remain cautious during storms and avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during high temperatures, especially in Sindh and southern Punjab.
