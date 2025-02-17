Rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected from Feb 18 in various parts of country: NDMA

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 11:19 PM

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a weather advisory forecasting rain, wind, snow, and thunderstorms in various regions of the country

"Rain and snowfall are expected in Pothohar Region, including Murree and Galliyat, Upper and Northeastern Punjab, and Islamabad from February 19 to 21," the NEOC advisory said.

It added that the Northern and Northwestern Balochistan may experience rain, wind, thunderstorms, and snowfall from February 18 to 20.

However, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is likely to see similar conditions from February 18 to 20, while Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will have cloudy weather with rain, wind, and snowfall on February 19 and 20.

Sindh will remain mostly cold and dry. Cold and dry weather will prevail across most parts of the country from February 21 to 22.

NDMA has advised relevant authorities to stay vigilant, especially in snowfall and rain-prone areas. NDMA urges the public to use "Pak NDMA Alert App" to stay updated about weather updates before traveling.

