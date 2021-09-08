Rain to continue in Capital, upper central parts of country:PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The current rain spell would continue (with few isolated heavy falls) in Capital including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Sindh during next 24 hours.

According to spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Zaheer on Wednesday, monsoon currents were affecting upper and central parts of the country that would persist during the next few days.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours, he said, in Punjab's districts mainly Rawalpindi (Chaklala Airport 169, Kachehri 88, Shamsabad 45, Islamabad (Zira Point 77, Bokra 71, Airport 69, Golra 21, Saidpur 16), Mangla 72, Jhelum 56, Chakwal 52, Gujarat 50, Murree 42, Attock 22, Sialkot (City 15, Airport 01), Sargodha (City 15), Mandi Bahauddin 03, Joharabad 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 62, Muzaffarabad (Airport T 25, City 16), Kotli 04, Rawalakot 03, Dhali 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 49, Dargai 41, Balakot, Mian Khan 03, Malam Jabba 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 22 and Sindh: Thatta 06 mm rain was recorded.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C) : Dadu 44, Dalbandin and Nokkundi 43.