Rain to end dry cough, other ailments

After a prolonged dry spell, the intermittent rain from Sunday evening brought down the temperature, resulting in end various health problems caused by the dry spell.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :After a prolonged dry spell, the intermittent rain from Sunday evening brought down the temperature, resulting in end various health problems caused by the dry spell.

The focal person District Health Authority Dr Waqar, Ahmed talking to APP on Wednesday said that the rain would hopefully end dry cough, cold, chest and throat infections associated with the dry season.

Meanwhile, Director Live Stock advised the animal farmers to adopt preventive measures to avoid the animals from cold threats.

He said that the prevailing weather condition was suitable for an attack of various diseases in animals, and to avoid the spread of diseases, regular vaccination of animals was essential.

He advised the cattle farmers to give dry food to animals and not cold water.

The Director also advised them to feed 100 grams of unrefined sugar(gur) to pregnant and milk animals daily to decrease the cold effect.

While people from all walks of life expressed delight over the improved weather and enjoyed moving to city markets and Murree hills along with their families.

People have started enjoying traditional local winter items like Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, samosa, pakora, vegetable rolls, and hot dogs, coffee and other items which were high in demand.

Several town markets, including Saddar market, Chotta bazaar, committee chowk, Bunni, college road, commercial market, and other places, witnessed stalls of winter delights, and the shopkeepers were doing an excellent business to high demand and increased sale of their products.

/395