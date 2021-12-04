Rain to subside smoggy conditions;PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday Predicted rain likely to lash different parts of the country which would help subside the smoggy conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday Predicted rain likely to lash different parts of the country which would help subside the smoggy conditions.

Light rain / wind-thunderstorm and snowfall over hills is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar Region and North East Punjab.

Smog/fog is likely to decrease in plain areas of Punjab during morning/night hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a weak westerly wave entering western parts of the country on Saturday is likely to persist in upper parts of the country till Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, light rain occurred in Saidu Sharif.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Saidu Sharif 01 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -07 C, Skardu -06, Gupis -05, Astor, Babusar top -04, Gilgit -03, Kalam, Rawalakot -02 and Kalat, Dir -01 C.

In the Federal capital, partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected on Sunday.