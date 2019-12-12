UrduPoint.com
Rain Turns Weather Chillier In City

Thu 12th December 2019

Rain turns weather chillier in city

Light-to-moderate rain in different parts of the provincial metropolis and its adjacent areas on Thursday turned the weather chillier

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Light-to-moderate rain in different parts of the provincial metropolis and its adjacent areas on Thursday turned the weather chillier.

The rain dropped the mercury down besides bringing the level of smog in the city considerably down, giving residents much needed respite from the toxic pollution that had made breathing hard.

On Thursday, maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 12 degree celsius.

Meanwhile the Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the next 24 hours at various places in the Punjab province. According to it, rain is expected in districts of Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujarnawala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot and Lahore.

During the past 24 hours, rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in the province. R.Y.Khan (08 mm), Bahawalpur (City 07, AP 06), Bahawalnagar 02, Lahore ( City, AP 01), and Multan, D.G.Khan 01.

