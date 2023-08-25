Open Menu

Rain Turns Weather Pleasant

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Heavy to moderate rain with winds on Friday brought about a pleasant change in the weather

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Heavy to moderate rain with winds on Friday brought about a pleasant change in the weather.

The Meteorological department has predicted more rains in the city while the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35 degrees Centigrade and 26 degrees Centigrade, respectively.

On the other hand, agriculture experts said the rainy spell of monsoon would be beneficial for crops.

