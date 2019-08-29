UrduPoint.com
Rain Turns Weather Pleasant In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:29 PM

Rain turns weather pleasant in Multan

The city recieved the rain which turned weather pleasant on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The city recieved the rain which turned weather pleasant on Thursday.

The Met office sources said that 35mm rain was recorded in the city.

According to the Met office, weather will remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain in the city and its suburb area during the next 24 hours.

Today, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.2 degrees centigrade and 31.0 degrees centigrade, respectively while humidity was recorded 67 per cent at 8am and 78 per cent at 5pm.

