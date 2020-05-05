UrduPoint.com
Rain Turns Weather Pleasant In Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:16 PM

Rain turns weather pleasant in northern Sindh

The new spell of rain turned the weather pleasant and brought much-needed relief from the blistering heat across the northern Sindh, including, Khairpur, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other adjoining areas on Monday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The new spell of rain turned the weather pleasant and brought much-needed relief from the blistering heat across the northern Sindh, including, Khairpur, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other adjoining areas on Monday night. It was extremely hot in the region for the last week.

The winds were remarkably hot under the blazing sun. As the dark clouds began to hover, the heralding rain swept away the heat. Coupled with lightning and thunderstorm, it brought the searing temperatures down. Following the rain the temperatures across, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki and other districts of northern Sindh dropped, making the weather pleasant.

