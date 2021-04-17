UrduPoint.com
Rain Turns Weather Pleasant In Parts Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:51 PM

The intermittent rains have turned the weather pleasant in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a spokesperson of Met office said here on Saturday

The intermittent rains have turned the weather pleasant in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a spokesperson of Met office said here on Saturday.

He said that the city's temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, adding that the highest rainfall of 26 mm was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan during the last 24 hours.

Timergarah, Dir Lower recorded 21 mm, Saidu Sharif, Swat 6 mm, Dir Upper and Kalam, Swat 4 mm while Peshawar received 3 mm of rain, the official said.

He said the intermittent rains are continuing in most districts of KP that put a brake on the upcoming heat during the Holy month of Ramazan.

The official of Meteorological Department said that the rain spells would continue till Sunday.

