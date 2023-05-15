Rain turns weather pleasant in Sukkur division

Sukkur and its suburbs received a dust storm followed by rain on Monday evening which made the weather pleasant

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Sukkur and its suburbs received a dust storm followed by rain on Monday evening which made the weather pleasant.

Earlier, the region was experiencing hot weather for the last seven days.

On Monday afternoon the weather turned from hot to cloudy.

The temperature decreased due to the rain.

The met office predicted more rain for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted hot and dry weather for Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.