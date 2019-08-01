Rain turns weather pleasant, more expected in next two days

The monsoon rains also lashed the Multan region during the last 24 hours, turning weather pleasant

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The monsoon rains also lashed the Multan region during the last 24 hours, turning weather pleasant. The Meteorological Department has forecast more downpour during the next two days in the city of saints and its suburbs.

The city received 14.8mm rain on Thursday morning after a 2.8mm overnight rain on July 29, which brought much wanted relief to people. However, the downpour exposed the limitations of city's sewerage system with low-lying areas getting the major chunk of trouble on streets and roads.

On both occasions, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) alerted its staff and people witnessed pumps, sucking machines operational draining out water from low-lying areas.

Local Met Office said that they expect more rain in next two days and the process might trigger Thursday evening or night.

Wasa Multan spokesman Hassan told APP that Wasa machinery and officials were already alert since the start of monsoon season and their activities to keep the sewerage system operational would begin as soon as the rain is received.