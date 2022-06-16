UrduPoint.com

Rain Wind-thundershower Expected At Various Parts Of Country; PMD

Published June 16, 2022

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Rain-thundershower with gusty/dust raising winds in upper Sindh and northeast Balochistan.

Heavy fall and hailstorm may also occur at a few places during the period.

Hot and dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Moist currents from the Arabian sea were penetrating eastern and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jhelum and Sialkot.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Kashmir: Kotli 05 mm, Rawalakot 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 05, Mirkhani 03, Kalam 02, Dir (Upper) 01, Punjab: Sialkot (AP 03, City 01) and Jhelum 01 mm.

The highest maximum Temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi 47 C, Dadu and Dalbandin 46 C.

