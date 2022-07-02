UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind-thundershower Expected At Various Parts Of Country:PMD

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Kashmir, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, lower Sindh and northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours

Heavy falls are expected in Balochistan and lower Sindh during the next 24 hours.

As per synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating in upper/eastern and southern parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also present over upper and western parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Balochistan: Barkhan, Kohlu 11mm, Ziarat 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot, Malam Jabba 06, Cherat 04, Lower Dir 01, Punjab: Bahawalnagar 05, Gujarat 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 07, City 05), Garhi Dupatta 04 , Sindh: Mithi 05, Islamkot and Chacharo 03mm.

The highest temperatures recorded during the period was Nokkundi, Dalbandin 48 C and Sibbi 47 C.

